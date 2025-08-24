Three men from Casey arrested following Prahran nightclub affray

Three Casey locals have been arrested by police following an alleged affray outside a nightclub in Prahran earlier this month.

A 21-year-old man from Clyde, a 23-year-old man from Narre Warren, and a 41-year-old man from Berwick were apprehended, following four search warrants in Berwick, Clyde, Narre Warren, and Weir Views from 6am on Thursday, 21 August.

The initial incident saw a 32-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted by a group of males outside the venue at the intersection of Little Chapel Street and Malvern Road, just after 11pm on Friday, 8 August.

Security guards intervened and assisted the victim inside the nightclub, where he was allegedly further assaulted by the group before they fled along Malvern Road.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The next day, police arrested a 28-year-old Narre Warren man on Flinders Lane, Melbourne, who was charged over this incident, as well as another affray on 27 July, where three men were allegedly attacked at the same location.

He was charged with two counts of affray, possession of a controlled weapon and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

The Narre Warren man has been remanded to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 21 August.

Following further enquiries, detectives from the Stonnington Crime Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Port Phillip Crime Investigation Unit, Taskforce Echo, and the Hawk and VIPER Taskforces, executed four search warrants in the mentioned suburbs.

The Clyde and Narre Warren man was arrested during the warrants, while the Berwick man was located and arrested in St Kilda soon after.

Police also seized mobile phones and clothing relevant to the investigation.

The 21-year-old and 41-year-old men were charged with one count of affray and one count of failing to provide police with access to electronic devices.

They will appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today via audio-visual link, while the 23-year-old man was released pending summons.