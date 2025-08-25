Accused car thief faces 32 charges

An arrested man has been accused of a 32-offence, three-week crime spree across the South East.

The 28-year-old from Carrum Downs was allegedly in a stolen vehicle driven dangerously to evade pursuing police in Pakenham on 12 August and Skye on 18 August.

He was also allegedly part of a spate of burglaries and thefts between 3-23 August.

Police say the offences occurred in Dandenong South, Cranbourne, Noble Park, Narre Warren, Pakenham, Clyde, Skye, Officer and other suburbs.

The man was arrested with the assistance of the Dog Squad, Air Wing and Southern Metro Region Crime Squad in Frankston on Saturday 23 August.

Moorabbin and Frankston CIU detectives charged him with 32 offences including burglaries, car thefts, conduct endangering serious injury and driving dangerously whilst pursued by police.

He was allegedly wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at court for similar offending.

The man was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 27 August.