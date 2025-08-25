Payne fires up debate on incinerators

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A South East MP is seeking to reignite debate on the growing role of waste-to-energy incinerators in Victoria, including in Dandenong South.

This week, Legalise Cannabis MP Rachel Payne will move for a State Parliament inquiry, questioning why there’s a move to burning waste instead of recycling and the ‘circular economy’.

“We all know that our recycling situation in Victoria is a complete shambles.

“Even at the most basic level, people don’t know what to put in which bin and where it’s going.

“Let’s fix this before we throw our hands in the air and burn rubbish.”

The proposed inquiry would examine the proximity of waste-to-energy to residents and roads, as well as its environmental, social and economic impacts.

It would also examine alternative waste management technologies.

Payne questioned why Climate Action Minister Lily D’Ambrosio championed waste-to-energy but opposed an incinerator in her electorate in Mill Park.

“They are clearly not confident that these incinerators are safe or welcome where they live and work,” Payne said.

“If it’s OK to truck in rubbish from all over Melbourne to Dandenong and burn it, it’s OK to do so in more affluent areas.”

The inquiry would be scheduled to report back in August 2026 – shortly before the next state election.

“The Government would hate to talk about this during an election year, but it’s important to give the community and experts an opportunity to talk about it.”

Payne noted that NSW had banned such plants in residential areas, and Public Health Association of Australia called for a “precautionary approach”.

She says this is in contrast to Victoria’s proposed “ring of fire” – with six waste-to-energy plants proposed in response to diminishing landfill space.

One of the facilities is slated for Ordish Road, Dandenong South, burning 100,000 tonnes of commercial and domestic waste a year.

The approved plant was touted to generate about 11 megawatts of “baseload, renewable electricity” from combusting the waste.

It was enough to “power 8000 homes and businesses in the area”, according to proponent Great Southern Waste Technologies.

“But just as importantly, it will also stop an enormous amount of waste taking up valuable space at landfills and in the process stop the production of 120,000 tonnes of harmful greenhouse gas emissions per annum,” chief executive Craig Gilbert said in 2023.

The GSWT plant, approved by VCAT and Environment Protection Authority Victoria, was said to be fully sealed, ensuring no odours.

However it was opposed by Greater Dandenong councillors as well as residents and schools in neighbouring suburbs on human health and environment grounds.

The incinerator was expected to be built by late 2025.

Meanwhile, Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire councils have signed up with six other councils to offload 95 per cent of household waste to a waste-to-energy facility in Maryvale for the next 25 years.

It is in response to Hampton Park landfill, currently used by many South East councils, nearing the end of life.

The nearest alternative tips are further away across Melbourne.