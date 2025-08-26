DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » 198km/h L-plater’s motorbike impounded

198km/h L-plater’s motorbike impounded

Police impound an L-plater's motorbike, allegedly detected at 198 km/h in an 80 zone on Westall Road Extension on 23 August. (Victoria Police)

A learner motorcyclist has beeen allegedly detected at 198 km/h in an 80 zone by police on Westall Road Extension.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol police intercepted the rider in daylight hours on Saturday 23 August.

They say the learner licence holder didn’t have his L plate displayed nor wear his required high-visibility vest.

His motorbike was also allegedly not approved for L-plate riders.

Police say he also failed a drug-test, and will face charges at a magistrates’ court.

His motorbike was impounded for 30 days.

Digital Editions

  • Lessons for local leaders

    Lessons for local leaders

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 Spots are open for a free development course for South East community leaders next month. The Future Impact…