198km/h L-plater’s motorbike impounded

A learner motorcyclist has beeen allegedly detected at 198 km/h in an 80 zone by police on Westall Road Extension.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol police intercepted the rider in daylight hours on Saturday 23 August.

They say the learner licence holder didn’t have his L plate displayed nor wear his required high-visibility vest.

His motorbike was also allegedly not approved for L-plate riders.

Police say he also failed a drug-test, and will face charges at a magistrates’ court.

His motorbike was impounded for 30 days.