Dandenong teens arrested after alleged car-damage spree

Three Dandenong teenagers have been arrested after they were caught damaging cars in Hampton Park overnight.

Police were called to reports of teens smashing the front window of a business on Commerce Drive just after midnight.

It is alleged that they then damaged around 15 vehicles parked on the street.

No one was inside the business or any of the cars at the time.

Officers attended and arrested the trio at the scene.

The 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys, all from the Dandenong area, were taken into custody, where they will be interviewed.