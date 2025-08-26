Lessons for local leaders

Spots are open for a free development course for South East community leaders next month.

The Future Impact Community Leadership program is delivered by Leadership Victoria in partnership with Greater Dandenong and Casey councils.

The five-day course brings together leaders from business, community and public service.

They are expected to grow leadership capabilities, build meaningful relationships and gain the tools to lead through complexity.

Participants will attend a mix of online and in person sessions and have six months access to the Leadership Victoria learning management system, which includes evidence-based assigned readings, course resources and reflexive practice activities.

“The Future Impact Community Leadership program presents a great opportunity for residents to strengthen their leadership and deepen their impact,” Greater Dandenong deputy mayor Sophie Tan said.

“The program brings together business leaders, community organisation members and those in the public service and equips them to lead change, now and into the future.

“We want this program to reflect our diverse community and people of all abilities, sexualities, cultural and linguistic backgrounds, and ages are encouraged to apply.”

Applications close on Sunday 14 September.

Details: leadershipvictoria.org/future-impact-community-leadership-program