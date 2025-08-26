Withdrawal denied: Dandenong backs pokies trial

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillors will continue backing the State Government’s pokies-card trial after an intense debate on 25 August.

A 4-2 majority voted against Cr Rhonda Garad’s motion to withdraw support from the trial of mandatory carded-play on poker machines in Greater Dandenong.

Since announced in July, the trial has been criticised by reformers for unexpectedly lacking mandatory precommitment – which would have forced gamblers to preset loss limits.

As a result, the Alliance for Gambling Reform group labelled the trial a “complete waste of time” and withdrew its support.

In 2024-’25, gamblers lost more than $141 million on pokies in Greater Dandenong – the sixth highest in the state.

Cr Garad said families could “ill afford” the losses – and mandatory precommitment was the “main intervention that would make a difference”.

Mandatory precommitment had been found to halve gambling losses, according to a Canadian study, she said.

“We know from the studies that if it is optional (precommitment) it is pointless.”

She noted another study found 70 per cent of Australian pokies gamblers lost more than they had wanted to.

“To stay in this trial we are complicit, and we are saying we’ll go ahead with the artifice of pretending to help our community …. when we are helping the gambling industry.”

Cr Sean O’Reilly said Greater Dandenong stood out as being among the lowest incomes and the highest gambling losses in the state.

“It would be a disservice to our local residents and families impacted by gambling, the family budgets and family violence … to be seen to be supporting a trial that enables gamblers to bet beyond their limit.

“If anyone says this factor wasn’t important, then why was the change made at the last minute?

“Do we condone this or do we send out the signal that our residents are too important and the impact on them is too important to condone this sort of trial?”

In opposition, Cr Phillip Danh said Greater Dandenong would “miss out on a seat at the table” to advocate for improvements if it withdrew.

“We miss the opportunity to really push for the reforms we really want.

“This trial is not perfect by any means but our disagreements are precisely the issues we can raise by being part of the process.

“Do we want to be part of the change or do we want to be spectators?”

Recently, deputy mayor Sophie Tan stated the council’s disappointment about the lack of mandatory precommitment.

At the 25 August meeting, she backed the “harm minimisation” trial to help gamblers take control and reduce money laundering.

The trial would gather “real world” data on how gamblers interact with the card technology and inform future reform, as well as provide training and support for venue staff, she said.

Labor councillors Tan, Danh, Alice Le and mayor Jim Memeti voted to support the trial.

Independent councillor Garad and ALP councillor O’Reilly supported a withdrawal.

ALP councillor Melinda Yim abstained. Four councillors were absent.

The trial will mandate gamblers using a YourPlay card to play electronic gaming machines in all 43 venues in Monash, Greater Dandenong and Ballarat from September to November, with optional pre-commitment.

Gaming Minister Enver Erdogan said the card trial would help “people take control of their gambling and make better choices”.