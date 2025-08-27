Ideas sought for economic growth

Future prosperity in Greater Dandenong’s business and activity centres is open for comment.

Greater Dandenong Council is inviting the community to help develop its Economy and Place Strategy.

Input is being sought from businesses, residents, industry, and community groups.

Deputy mayor Sophie Tan says the strategy will be a key framework that will guide economic growth and investment, job creation and revitalisation of our activity centres through placemaking over the next 5–10 years.

“We want to hear from as many voices as possible.

“This is your opportunity to influence how our city grows and thrives in the years ahead.”

A range of engagement opportunities are available, including:

• An online survey

• An online business workshop

• Face-to-face sessions are available in Dandenong, Springvale and Noble Park

The face-to-face sessions are held on Wednesday 3 September 5.30pm-7pm (Springvale), Tuesday 9 September 5.30pm-7pm (Dandenong) and Wednesday 10 September 5.30pm-7pm (Noble Park).

Community consultation closes on Sunday 14 September.

Details: yoursay.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/economy-and-place-strategy