Emergency Management Plan consultation period open in Casey

The City of Casey is seeking the community’s input on their recent goal to review the Municipal Energy Management Plan.

Updated every three years, the plan addresses the mitigation of, response to, and recovery from emergencies within the city.

Casey’s mayor, Stefan Koomen, said that the council wants to hear from the people.

“About what you think should be included in our emergency management planning, where you get your information during an emergency, what preparation you have done for an emergency, and what the greatest emergency risks are in your local area,” he said.

The plan, prepared by the Casey Municipal Emergency Management Planning Committee, reflects the shared responsibilities of government, emergency management agencies, and communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies.

On Tuesday, 26 August, Koomen, alongside Tooradin Ward councillor Jennifer Dizon, visited Clyde Recreation Reserve, which has been identified as one of the three priority sites for a council-run emergency relief centre.

Following $63,327 in funding from AusNet’s Energy Resilience Community Fund Major Grants, the council has recently finished upgrading sporting pavilions at the reserve, as well as McNab Recreation Reserve in Cranbourne West, and Mick Morland Reserve in Clyde North, with generator connection points.

These additions allow the sites to operate as emergency relief centres during extended power outages, like those that occurred in the February 2024 storms.

To view the current Municipal Emergency Management Plan and to share feedback, visit conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/memp2025

Consultation is currently open and will close on 22 September 2025.