Pair charged with Dandenong murder

Two men have been charged over the death of a man in Dandenong in August.

Police raided three properties in Doveton, Blackburn South and Endeavour Hills, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old Doveton man and a 34-year-old Blackburn South man.

Homicide Squad detectives charged the men with murder.

They were set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 29 August.

A 33-year-old Endeavour Hills woman was arrested, interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

Police say a man with several stab wounds was located on Princes Highway about 4.50am on 19 August .

Paramedics treated the 39-year-old Dandenong man however he died at the scene.

Police say they will allege the parties involved were known to each other