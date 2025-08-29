Pair charged with Dandenong murder

Two men have been charged over the death of a man in Dandenong in August.
Police raided three properties in Doveton, Blackburn South and Endeavour Hills, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old Doveton man and a 34-year-old Blackburn South man.
Homicide Squad detectives charged the men with murder.
They were set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 29 August.
A 33-year-old Endeavour Hills woman was arrested, interviewed and released pending further enquiries.
Police say a man with several stab wounds was located on Princes Highway about 4.50am on 19 August .
Paramedics treated the 39-year-old Dandenong man however he died at the scene.
Police say they will allege the parties involved were known to each other