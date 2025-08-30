From flu shot to The Long Run: Cranbourne radio producer’s prostate cancer wake-up call

By Violet Li

Cranbourne radio host and producer Daz Smith will take on The Long Run this September, walking 72km to raise awareness and funds for men affected by the disease.

The event, led by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), encourages Australians to cover at least 72km throughout Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a symbolic distance honouring the 72 men diagnosed with the disease each day.

Daz was diagnosed with prostate cancer in June this year after a routine blood test during a visit to his GP for a flu shot revealed a high PSA level.

Following a biopsy in late May, Daz’s specialist recommended active surveillance.

“At this stage, I’m on active surveillance for six months before my next PSA test. My specialist wanted to ensure quality of life while we monitor things closely,” he said.

“It’s been a bit of a battle. There are moments when I have that realisation that you have cancer, and I have some dark moments, but I’m a very positive person.

“I have very good support around me as well through my fiancée and my family, and my friends. They’ve just been so supportive.

“And, of course, the wonderful guys at PCFA have just been so supportive. Everybody has been so supportive, and that makes it easier to deal with it.”

Daz said the most important message that he wants to share now is for guys to start getting checks.

“I had and still have no symptoms whatsoever,” he said.

“On our radio show, we spoke to Anne Savage, the CEO of PCFA. She said something that completely resonated with me, that guys should be starting to get their blood levels checked at 40.

“Look, I would never have thought about prostate cancer at 40 years old. I wasn’t even thinking about it at 55.

“My message is, guys, go to your GP from forty years on, and request some bloods. Get your PSA levels checked because you can catch it nice and early and get it get ahead of this nasty thing.”

After all this, Daz believed that you just have to listen to your body.

“Pay attention to anything that’s changing,” he said.

“If there’s nothing changing, go and be checked anyway, it’s not going to hurt a bit of blood, and it just might save your life.”

PCFA CEO Anne Savage encouraged the community to get on board.

“Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia. While survival rates are drastically improving, around 4,000 men are still dying from the disease each year,” she said.

Ms Savage said that taking part in The Long Run was a practical way for everyday Australians to help join the fight to save more lives.

“We’re on a mission to defeat this disease, but we can’t do it alone,” she said.

“Every Australian has the power to play a part in this fight, whether you raise funds or raise awareness about the disease this September, it all makes a difference.”

Daz said he is going to walk three or four kilometres every day in September over the span of 30 days.

“There might be some days when I feel a little bit off, and I don’t feel like going,” he said.

“But whatever happens, I’m getting the 72 kilometres done.

“I’ll probably try and spread out just so I’m finishing my last one on the last day.

“It’s just getting it done, and I just feel like there’ll be a massive sense of fulfilment and achievement by doing that.”

For more information about prostate cancer and to find a local support group, call 1800 22 00 99 or visit: prostate.org.au