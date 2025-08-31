Casey Council recognises the heart of the community at Mayoral celebration

City of Casey hosted a community service organisations partnership celebration at Bunjil Place on Monday 25 August.

Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen was joined by Deputy Mayor and event MC Cr Melinda Ambros; Cr Carolyn Eaves; Cr Anthony Walter; Cr Gary Rowe; Cr Michelle Crowther; and Cr Kim Ross at the Mayoral event, which brought together dozens of local service organisations to recognise their incredible work supporting Casey’s growing and diverse community.

According to the City of Casey, with demand for services rising, the celebration was not just about acknowledging the impact these groups have. It was also about looking ahead, strengthening partnerships, and building a more connected, resilient city.

Cr Koomen spoke passionately about Council’s commitment to collaboration through initiatives like the Casey Futures Partnership and the Growth and Attraction Framework, which aim to ensure every resident has access to the right support, at the right time, in the right place.

“On behalf of the City of Casey, I want to extend my deepest thanks to every organisation, every leader, and every staff member and volunteer who contributes to this work,” he said.

“You deliver care, support, advocacy, and opportunities to people who need it most. You provide strength in times of hardship and connection in times of isolation. You bring hope, dignity, and practical support to thousands of residents.

“You are not only partners to the Council. You are essential to the wellbeing and resilience of our community. Together, we can build a Casey where every resident – no matter their background, their age, or their circumstance – has access to the support they need, when they need it.”

Cr Koomen said the atmosphere was warm and welcoming, with great conversations and connections made throughout the day.

“It was wonderful to see our Councillors in attendance, showing their support and appreciation for these wonderful organisations. Events like this remind us of the power of community and the importance of coming together to recognise those who make a real difference,” he said.

Relationships Australia Victoria attended the event and said: “We are grateful to the City of Casey for recognising the work of important local community service organisations.

“Our organisation has a long-standing and valued relationship with the City of Casey, which has provided opportunities to collaborate and advocate for the needs of the clients we work with in Casey.

“As a member of Casey Future’s Partnership Governance Committee and Partnership, we appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the Partnership’s discussions, shared vision and hopes for the community.

“This week’s event demonstrated the collaborative commitment of the Partnership, and celebrated the work we are achieving together, with the end goal of meeting the needs of our clients.”

Attendees were also treated to a one-hour workshop with Leadership coach Shelley Flett, who spoke on the topic Future Leadership – Defining What’s Possible.

Attendees were invited to reflect on how leadership can be practised by anyone, regardless of role, and how small organisations and non-executive staff can lead meaningfully in complex environments.