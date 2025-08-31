Climate education for schools in Casey underway

The City of Casey’s Climate Action Living Labs have been active throughout August, as the Monash University project takes its first steps of the 12-month journey.

Called the Climate Classrooms project, it was initiated by the Monash Climate Change Communication Research Hub and is designed to equip young people, and their educators, with knowledge and practical tools to address climate change.

In August, the Hub team delivered two workshops that brought together students, teachers and scientists to co-design climate and energy-focused educational materials that reflect the needs of Casey’s communities.

The first workshop was held with members of the council’s Youth Climate Action Committee and Youth Action Committee.

There, participants created ‘creatures of the futures’ adapted to a harsher climate, tested small-scale solar, and explored community flood impacts through a board game.

The second workshop involved students and teachers from St Margaret’s Berwick Grammar, St Peter’s College, and Casey Tech School student ambassadors.

Participants developed a sustainable fashion show, designed eco-friendly homes, and generated power with a manual crank to measure individual energy output.

Currently, the project’s next steps are to curate the ideas into lesson plans, ready to be implemented in schools.

Star News is following this story up, with more information to come.