MP backs Casey plan to scrap unregistered vehicle permits

Libertarian State MP David Limbrick is urging residents of the City of Casey to get behind a recommendation to remove permits regulating motor vehicle repairs and unregistered vehicles on private land.

Mr Limbrick is urging residents to examine all of the proposed laws carefully and make submissions via the Council’s website if there are still issues that affect them.

“The unamended local laws would have set a terrible precedent, not just for locals, but for people across Australia,” he said.

“Even if you’re not a car enthusiast, councils should not concern themselves with where you park your cars or what you choose to do on your own property, so long as you’re not harming others.

“A permit system probably would have eventually led to restrictions on all kinds of activities.

“The proposed change is a sensible return towards respecting property rights and hobbies people have been pursuing for decades.”

He said that many people choose to live in the south east so they can have a big backyard, and some love tinkering with machines.

“It is insulting to suggest this activity detracts from the community they live in,” he said.

“In fact, I would argue motor enthusiasts are an integral part of our community. Rather than treating them as a problem, government bodies should be looking at ways to work with them.”

Mr Limbrick commended the Council for listening to community feedback.

“Casey Council has a rocky history, but I think if councillors support this change, it will help restore confidence in them as a democratically elected body that is responsive to residents,” he said.