Driver arrested after alleged 140km/h escapade

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested after police tracked an allegedly speeding stolen car from Springvale to Chadstone.

Patrolling officers say they saw the white Kia near Springvale Junction about 4.10am on Monday 1 September.

Police vehicles kept their distance as Airwing spotted the vehicle allegedly exceeding 140 km/h heading city bound on Dandenong Road.Police have arrested the alleged driver of a stolen vehicle tracked from Springvale to Chadstone early this morning.

The Kia was spotted turning right onto Warrigal Road and into a shopping centre car park in Chadstone, police say.

The vehicle was allegedly dumped in the car park and officers moved in, searched the area and arrested the woman alleged to be the driver.

She was expected to be interviewed by investigators today.

Police located and seized Kia car keys found in a nearby bush.

