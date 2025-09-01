Shisha cafes destroyed by suspicious fires

Two shisha lounges in Greater Dandenong have been destroyed by suspicious fires in the early hours of Saturday 30 August.

FRV firefighters found a building in Clow Street Dandenong engulfed in fire on two sides about 4.45am.

Meanwhile the street was closed to traffic between Princes Highway and Robinson Street.

No one was inside at the time of the blaze, police say.

A crime scene was established, with an investigation ongoing, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a café fire in Springvale Road Springvale about 7am.

“It is believed entry was gained to the premises after the front doors were forced,” a spokesperson said.

No one was injured.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au