Fatal collision in Lynbrook

A motorcyclist has died on the South Gippsland Highway in Lynbrook in the early morning of Tuesday 2 September, after a serious collision.

It is believed a motorcyclist has lost control and struck a van on the South Gippsland Highway just after 5.30am.

The male motorcyclist, who is yet to be identified, has died at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The exact circumstances of the collision are being investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam footage or any information that could assist police, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

For the current provisional lives lost tally, please see – https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety