Four arrested following Cranbourne pursuit of stolen vehicle

Three males and a female have been arrested after an allegedly stolen vehicle was tracked by police from Cranbourne to South Yarra in the early morning hours of Tuesday 2 September.

Patrolling police sighted the red Nissan X-trail on James Cook Drive about 12.50am, before Airwing monitored the vehicle at a high rate of speed on the South Gippsland Freeway.

It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle intentionally made efforts to avoid police, continuing to drive at speeds of up to 130km/hr.

Police successfully deployed tyre deflation devices multiple times; however, the Nissan continued to drive towards Melbourne’s CBD.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in a South Yarra dead-end street, where police moved in and arrested three males and a female.

The four will be interviewed by investigators.

It is alleged that the Nissan was stolen from Lynbrook on Monday 1 September.

Anyone with dashcam footage or any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au