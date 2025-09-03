Teens in alleged stolen car charged after police pursuit

Four teens, including two from Greater Dandenong, have been charged after an alleged attempted carjacking and police pursuit in the South East.

Police say a family was parked in their home driveway in Ashburton on Sunday 31 August when offenders in a stolen Mercedes parked behind their vehicle.

Two male offenders unsuccessfully tried to open the family vehicle’s doors.

The man, 38, reversed the family vehicle, hitting the Mercedes and fleeing from the scene.

He, a 38-year-old woman and a child inside the car were not physically injured.

In a separate incident, police allege that a group of teens carjacked a Nissan X-trail in Lynbrook on Monday 1 September.

Patrolling police spotted the stolen vehicle on James Cook Drive in Cranbourne about 12.50am the next morning.

Air Wing monitored the car as it travelled at a fast rate of speed on the South Gippsland Highway and Monash Freeway, police say.

Tyre deflation devices were deployed multiple times, however the Nissan allegedly continued to drive towards Melbourne’s CBD.

The Nissan eventually came to a stop as it reached a dead-end on Davidson Street in South Yarra.

Police arrested three boys and a girl at the scene.

A 13-year-boy from the Dandenong region and a 16-year-old boy from the Horsham area were both charged with offences including attempted carjacking, armed robbery, dangerous driving while pursued by police and car theft.

They were also charged with unlicensed driving, burglary and reckless conduct.

Southern Metro Region Crime Squad also charged a 15-year-old boy from the Dandenong area with attempted aggravated burglary, theft and car theft.

The three teens were remanded to appear at a children’s court on 2 September.

A 15-year-old girl from the Preston area was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle and reckless conduct.

She was bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.