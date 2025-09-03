Update on hundreds of dead birds in Springvale

Toxicology testing by the Conservation Regulator has identified the presence of Methomyl and Mevinphos in samples taken from birds after more than 200 were found dead in Springvale in July.

Methomyl and Mevinphos are active ingredients in some agricultural insecticides.

Both Methomyl and Mevinphos are listed as restricted use chemicals and must only be used strictly in line with the label directions.

The Conservation Regulator urges anyone with information about the incident or use of these chemicals in the area to contact Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000. You can report anonymously.

Corellas are protected under the Wildlife Act 1975, and there are significant penalties for unlawfully hunting, taking or destroying protected wildlife, including imprisonment.

Most of the birds killed were Little Corellas (Cacatua sanguinea) as well as some Long-billed Corellas (Cacatua tenuirostris), Crested Pigeons (Ocyphaps lophotes) and non-native pigeons.