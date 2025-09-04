Lyndale pavilion scores $540K revamp

Lyndale Secondary College is ready to serve up more sport with the completion of kitchen upgrades at the school’s pavilion.

The revamp jointly funded by Greater Dandenong Council ($460,000) and the State Government ($80,000) was officially launched on 30 August by Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams and representatives of Lyndale United Football Club and the school.

The works include an upgraded pavilion canteen and kitchen, an outdoor space to connect the canteen to the sports field and boosted storage in the pavilion.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the improved facilities provide a major boost to Lyndale Secondary College’s sporting programs, and to Lyndale United which uses the building to host training and games.

“The existing Lyndale pavilion is well utilised and has been outgrown.

“These upgrades will ensure we can continue to boost sporting participation in our local community and provide spaces for community connection.

“Local clubs are the beating heart of our community. We’re proud to support even more families to play and watch the sports they love, in quality facilities.”

The Victorian Budget 2025/26 is providing $20 million to support the development of high-quality, accessible community sports infrastructure across the state, including through the Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.