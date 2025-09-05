Game to win: students finish tops in esports

by Sahar Foladi

Silverton Primary School in Noble Park are leading the way in online gaming as an extracurricular activity.

The school’s MarioKart and JustDance teams are shortlisted as a finalist for the FUSE Cup Australian Schools Esports Awards, taking place for the first time this year in November.

Both teams will be making their way to Gold Coast to compete in state and national finals in a live tournament in November.

Reyansch is looking forward to compete in state level this year after he won the solo tournament in the JustDance game as well as in a team capacity.

He’s not a gamer but got involved once he joined the JustDance esports club at school.

In his first year in esports, he’ll compete both in team and solo events in the state finals and potentially nationals too.

“My parents were surprised when I won the tournament because there were 64 students participating from semiprivate, private and public schools. I didn’t practise as much as they would’ve thought because I only started this year,” he said.

“I’m just excited to see all my family and friends in the crowd and just have fun.

“I like that there’s a different variety of songs, slow and fast. It’s about being physically fit and not just sitting around.

“You move your right hand at the exact time as on the screen. If you move late you won’t get a point.”

Jason Tang, the coordinator for the school’s esports, is also a finalist for outstanding mentor and esports coach of the year.

“Kids love gaming. They go home, play a lot of games. It has become more of a social activity than what it used to be.

“Esports was the hook to get them involved. Behind it all we’re teaching them digital safety, wellbeing, how to communicate in an effective way, emotional regulation, how we could be mindful of the emotions we’re feeling if we lose or win, what we could do in the moment to move on or stay focused.

“We have changed their mindset from playing this game for fun to being an athlete in this game. Kids begin to develop their own little friendly competitive nature within the team.”

The weekly esports program at the school allows students to not just play the game for fun but to craft their skills for tournaments against other schools.

“A lot of these kids may not be high in academics, some may not be great in physical education,” Tang says.

“For them to have this as a positive, to represent the school in the tournament whether or not they do well in it, it’s a nice feeling for the kids.

“Once we pitched the idea of it being linked to digital safety, wellbeing and emotional regulation overall and trying to develop a healthier relationship with gaming, knowing when to take breaks, stretch, eat well, that’s when parents accepted to give it a go.”

What began in 2020 during lockdown with four students has now expanded to 24 students facilitated by Mr Tang.

Silverton’s strong hold on esports has secured them top positions in the recent Melbourne South Division tournament against schools like Mentone Grammer, Haileybury College and Wesley College.

The tournament included seven schools with about 45 students in the MarioKart section.

Hicham Harmon of Grade 6, who was among the victorious MarioKart team, said he had to practise perfecting his moves.

He has been playing esports at the school for the past two years.

“We give each other tips on how to win and all the good-item strategy to throw around the course.”

Last year Silverton competed in the national FUSE Cup Tournaments and were Champions in Mario Kart and Runners Up in Just Dance.