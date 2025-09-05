Success as $200,000 wiped from Bring Your Bills event

By Ethan Benedicto

The Bring Your Bills event on Tuesday, 2 September, was a resounding success, as just over $200,000 in debt was cleared on the day.

The event, which ran from 10am to 3pm at the Arthur Wren Hall in Hampton Park, had over 400 residents/clients in attendance, or roughly $2.5 million in debt that came through the centre’s doors.

Peter McNamara, Southeast Community Links (SECL) CEO, said that the event was a “testament” to the effects of open conversations and a safe space to speak about one’s financial struggles.

“It’s a reflection of our diverse community, the inclusive space, and we place-based solutions that were present.

“We had banks, energy companies, government services, and financial services, offering practical support for the community,” he said.

The event also had a surprise visit from the Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allan, who spoke from one resident to another about their struggles, and the importance of community-centred events and their outreach capabilities.

Speaking to a crowd of SECL volunteers and residents, she said that the event is “incredibly powerful”.

“I thank the organisation not just for bringing this together, but for creating the space where people can get assistance in their community when they need it the most,” she said.

Also present during the event was the City of Casey’s mayor, Stefan Koomen, who, reflecting on seeing the number of people that were in the space, said that “it’s great to have all these services in one place”.

“We know people are doing it tough at the moment and sometimes, your bills get away from you; this is an opportunity to come and find a resolution.

“Whether it be a payment plan or hardship assistance, it’s great to have these support services here to help our people doing it tough,” he said.

Touching on the premier’s visit, Koomen said that having her in the local community and listening to the issues first-hand is impactful.

“It’s great to have her here listening to the problems we’re confronting, and hopefully, she saw today that the cost of living is still top of mind for many people,” he said.

Other MPs were also present to accompany the premier during her visit, with Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas, as well as Cranbourne MP Pauline Richards, also listening in on residents’ concerns.

McNamara, on the event’s impact, said that the $200,000 of debt wiped on the day was symbolic.

“For example, we had someone who had a credit card charge of $1000 in excess, but was also experiencing family violence, so we had it wiped by the bank,” he said.

“We also had $1500 wiped by the ambulance services for a pensioner on the spot; so that outcome changes people’s lives, relieving the stress that they feel.”