No hiding from death

by Rev Bandaraulpatha Gnanawimala Thero, Buddhist Faith

The Buddha, in the Dhammapada, reminds us with striking clarity: “Not in the sky, nor in the middle of the ocean, nor in the cave of a mountain, nor anywhere else, is there a place where one cannot be oppressed by death”.

This simple yet profound truth points to the universal reality that death is beyond human control and cannot be avoided by escape or concealment.

Throughout history, people have tried in countless ways to deny or delay death by seeking medicines, building fortresses, amassing wealth, or clinging to youth and power.

Yet, no matter how far one travels or how securely one hides, the end of life is certain.

Death is not a punishment, nor is it an accident.

It is a natural law of existence.

For many, this truth is unsettling.

We prefer to live as if life will go on indefinitely, as if tomorrow is guaranteed.

But the Buddha encouraged us not to turn away from the thought of death, but to face it with mindfulness.

Awareness of mortality is not meant to create fear, but rather wisdom.

When we realize that life is short and uncertain, we begin to value it more deeply.

Each moment becomes precious.

Each act of kindness becomes meaningful.

Far from being a pessimistic outlook, the contemplation of death gives life its urgency and direction.

It teaches us not to waste our days in anger, greed, or carelessness, but instead to live with compassion, generosity, and understanding.

In Buddhist practice, mindfulness of death (maranānussati) is considered a powerful meditation subject that awakens one to the fragility of existence and encourages living in harmony with others.

In today’s world, where people often avoid speaking about death, the Buddha’s words remain as relevant as ever.

Accepting death does not mean despair; it means preparing ourselves with wisdom and peace of mind.

If we live skilfully, when death inevitably comes, it will not be a thief in the night but a natural closing of life’s chapter.

The Buddha’s reminder is timeless: there is no hiding place from death.

What we can do is live each day with awareness, dignity, and compassion—so that when the end arrives, we leave behind not regret, but a legacy of goodness.

