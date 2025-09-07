Casey to host ‘Together for Dementia’ community event

City of Casey is inviting local residents living with dementia, along with their families, carers, and support networks, to attend ‘Together for Dementia’ on Tuesday 16 September.

In recognition of Dementia Action Week (15 to 21 September), this free community event is designed to foster connection, raise awareness, and promote access to dementia-friendly services.

According to data from Dementia Australia, about 3,687 people in the City of Casey have dementia.

Casey also has the fourth-highest prevalence of dementia of any local government area in Victoria.

The event will be held on Tuesday 16 September from 1pm to 2.30pm at Cranbourne West Community Hub, 4 Flicka Blvd, Cranbourne West.

‘Together for Dementia’ will offer a safe and welcoming environment where attendees can participate in interactive activities, build connections, speak with local services, and explore memory kits.

An afternoon tea will also be provided.

Registration is essential. To secure your place, visit: casey.vic.gov.au/events/together-dementia