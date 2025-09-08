Andrews defends parade pic

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Critics have raged over former Mulgrave MP and Premier Daniel Andrews’s front-stage attendance with international dictators at a military parade in Beijing, China last week.

Andrews lined up with leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un for an official photograph marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II.

It drew a divided reaction from his former state and federal colleagues.

Premier Jacinta Allan said the appearance was “good for Victoria’, and warned on the impacts that “divisive” rhetoric had on Chinese Victorians.

Meanwhile her deputy Ben Carroll criticized whether it was “worth it for self-interested business purposes to be having a photo standing behind Kim Jung-un and Vladamir Putin”.

In the federal sphere, Labor MPs and ministers distanced themselves from Andrews, noting that he was attending as a “private citizen”.

Bruce MP and Assistant Minister for Multicultural Affairs Julian Hill reportedly told ABC that the photo was “pretty surprising”.

“Mr Andrews is a private citizen and what he chooses to do is up to him,” he says.

Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese said the Government didn’t send a representative because it “would not have been appropriate”.

“What individuals do, very separate from the government, is a matter for them.”

Foreign Minister, Penny Wong said: “I don’t speak for private individuals, but I would hope that we all should be mindful of the message that our presence and engagement sends, as I certainly am.”

In his own defence, Andrews listed other regional leaders in attendance, such as former New Zealand prime ministers John Key and Helen Clark, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and President Xi.

“I’ve said for years that a constructive relationship with China — our largest trading partner — is in Australia’s national interest and hundreds of thousands of Australian jobs depend on it,” he said.

“That hasn’t changed.

“And just so there’s no confusion — I have condemned Putin and his illegal war in Ukraine from day one.

“That’s why he banned me from Russia last year.

“Further, my support for Israel and Australia’s Jewish community has been outspoken and unwavering, and I unequivocally condemn Iran for its attacks on Australia, Israel and elsewhere around the world.”

Opposition treasury spokesperson James Newbury, said the Premier should have condemned Andrews.

“Victorians know the pain of losing 38 Australians in the MH17 tragedy – and Russia’s responsibility for that horrific crime.

“Just as Victorians are alarmed by Iran being implicated in terrorist acts aimed at undermining our social cohesion on Victorian soil.”