Maybe Pauline’s not wrong – but she’s not quite right either

On the surface, the recent March for Australia rallies claim to oppose “mass immigration.”

With support from figures like Pauline Hanson and echo chambers online, the narrative is simple: Australia is full.

But here’s the thing – they’re not entirely wrong.

Yes, immigration numbers are high.

Yes, Australians are struggling with housing, healthcare, and education.

Yes, taxpayers feel stretched.

And yes, when you watch new arrivals – refugees, asylum seekers, or foreign students – seemingly fast-tracked through government systems while you wait years, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

But the issue is not migration. It is management.

The anger is not irrational.

It is real, and it is growing.

Emergency rooms are overwhelmed while interpreters are funded for those who have lived here for over a decade.

Social housing queues stretch for years while new arrivals seem to get placements quickly.

Crime rates are rising, and it is easier to blame the “new face” than the broken system that let it fester.

These are not racist observations. These are system failures.

But we have allowed frustration to morph into fear – and fear into hatred.

Immigration without integration breeds division.

Australia has always been a land of migrants.

But we can not ignore that an influx from a single ethnicity or religion, without cultural integration or responsibility, can stir unease.

Especially when it seems those communities do not assimilate, do not speak English, or do not appear invested in Australian values.

Multiculturalism without mutual respect becomes tribalism.

That is not unity – that is a ticking time bomb.

We have made mistakes on both ends:

• Governments have coddled, not educated.

• Some newcomers have taken advantage, not contributed.

• Policies reward disconnection, not participation.

Australia has spent an estimated $400 million in five years on interpreter services – services often accessed by people who have lived here for 10-plus years.

That is not compassionate. That is unsustainable.

Unless there is a learning disability or elderly exemption, after two years, pay for your own interpreter.

Learn the language. Respect the country. Get involved.

You do not get to live here and live entirely as you did “back home.”

Because this is now your home.

The path forward is fairness, not fear.

We have so many jobs that need filling in areas like agriculture and construction that the Government is throwing incentives for Australians to fill (i.e. pickers) but no one wants the jobs, yet we cry about migrants taking our jobs?

So where does that leave us?

We agree with the sentiment:

– Migration must be sustainable

– Resources must be fairly distributed

– Integration must be expected, not optional

– Australians need to feel prioritised and heard

But here’s the kicker:

– It’s not the migrants who failed Australia.

– It’s our leaders who do.

– And it’s our lack of Cultural Intelligence (CQ) that is widening the gap.

Cultural Intelligence does not mean political correctness.

It means smart policy built on real data and lived experiences.

• Mandatory English pathways for long-term migrants

• Values-based education in schools to teach acceptance, fairness, and contribution

• Eligibility audits for refugee, housing, and social services access

• Better support for everyday Australians, so they do not feel left behind

This is not “left” or “right.” It’s just common sense.

We are proud Australians too.

We are generational Australians with brown skin and multilingual homes.

We cried with excitement when the Matildas soared and cheer in our green and gold when Australia takes on India in cricket.

We are done with being labelled “diverse” when all we want is to be called what we are – Australian.

Let us stop pretending it is racist to question broken systems.

And let’s stop pretending these systems are working. Because they are not.

A lack of transparency by government, coupled with a media machine that hypes distraction over truth, is fuelling division.

While real issues like housing, healthcare, and resource strain go unaddressed, politicians continue to pander to sectional interests, offering band-aids instead of blueprints.

This vacuum of leadership allows white supremacists, assimilationists, and neo-Nazis to hijack public discourse – pointing fingers, inflating immigration figures, and blaming non-white communities for everything that is wrong.

They are not responding to a crisis.

They are manufacturing one.

So, where to from here?

We build – not on fear, but on fairness.

We lead – not by race, but by shared responsibility.

We unite – not just as communities, but as Australians.

Let us build a future that is proud, transparent, values-driven, and fiercely Australian – together.

– What do you think? Let us know at dailyeditor@starnewsgroup.com.au