Social housing tower approved in Metro Village

Property developer Burbank Urban has been given the green light to develop a social housing project in the heart of Dandenong.

The project includes 89 new homes for people currently on the Victorian Housing Register who have a priority need for housing, including those over 55 and with a disability, as well as those who have escaped domestic and family violence.

Burbank Urban, part of the Burbank Group, successfully applied to Greater Dandenong Council for a two-year extension to start work on the vacant site – as well as a nearby lot on 64 Cheltenham Road – to 1 July 2026.

Burbank Urban’s General Manager Ilya Iliadis said the project would make a critical addition to Dandenong’s supply of social housing.

“Social housing provides shelter and security to vulnerable members of the community and we’re proud to be part of a project which will help ease the housing shortage.

“The proposed design will fit seamlessly into the overall vision for the Metro Village Precinct.”

Burbank Urban, which bought the lots in 2015, will develop the initial phases of the project for not-for-profit community housing provider Launch Housing, who are delivering the project in partnership with Homes Victoria as part of the Big Housing Build.

The Victorian Government has invested over $27 million in the project.

The site will include a small space for Launch Housing staff to support residents, and a social enterprise business which may provide employment pathways for residents.

Burbank will also construct a park on a council reserve next to 64 Cheltenham Road, at no cost to the council.

Construction of the project in the Metro Village 3175 estate will start in late 2025 and is expected to be completed early 2027.