Up and moving under lights after hours

The City of Casey is lighting up select outdoor venues to encourage residents to stay active and connected after sunset.

From now until Tuesday, September 30, community members can enjoy floodlit spaces at Edwin Flack Athletics Track, Berwick; Casey Fields Athletics Track, Cranbourne East; and Max Pawsey Reserve, Narre Warren.

Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen and Casuarina Ward Councillor Kim Ross recently visited after dark, with Koomen saying that “we’re trialling this to give more people chances to get active in safe, welcoming spaces after dark”.

“If the community gets behind it, we’d love to light up even more venues and extend the hours next year,” he said.

“You asked for safer places to exercise outdoors after hours with your friends and family. So come on down for a walk, a run, a kick of the footy or soccer ball — the choice is yours — and make this trial a success,” Cr Ross said.

The floodlit venues and times are listed below:

Mondays, 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Max Pawsey Reserve, Narre Warren

Tuesdays, 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Edwin Flack Athletics Track, Berwick

Wednesdays, 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Edwin Flack Athletics Track, Berwick

Sundays, 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Casey Fields Athletics Track, Cranbourne East