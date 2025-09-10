69 years of love and togetherness

In 1952, a simple family connection sparked a love story that has lasted nearly seven decades.

Frank and Shirley have celebrated 69 years of togetherness, up’s and down’s of, yet the love remains till this day.

Frank had just returned from his Army deployment when one evening he crossed paths with Shirley, who was accompanying her brother to pick up Frank’s sister.

In that instant, Frank knew and with conviction told Shirley, “I can imagine you as my wife.”

Shirley, ever practical, responded with a laugh and a gentle, “You’ll get over it,” but he never did.

Over the next six months, he courted Shirley with quiet persistence, he showed up, listened, and he made his intentions clear.

Shirley found herself talking often about him to her mother, who warmly encouraged her daughter to say “yes” to this young man with such a steady heart.

By the time they were 20, Shirley agreed and three years later they were married.

Together, they bought a block of land, built their first home, and laid the foundations of a life that would be filled with family, laughter, and countless shared memories.

Now, 69 years on, their love story is woven into the lives of their three children, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren

Their journey is not only about the home they built with their own hands but also about the values they passed down: resilience, loyalty, humour, and above all, love.

Frank and Shirley’s story remind us that love is not always about grand gestures, it is about standing by each other through time, growing together, and creating a legacy of family.

As they celebrate 69 years of marriage, their bond is a shining example of what it means to choose each other, every single day.