Push to act on graffiti mess

By Ethan Benedicto

The City of Casey has urged decisive action from the State Government to address the growing issue of graffiti vandalism in the municipality.

Particularly observed on state-owned infrastructure along the rail corridor and major roads in Casey, the state only currently allows graffiti removal near rail platforms, therefore leaving large stretches of other visible infrastructure untouched.

Casey’s mayor, Stefan Koomen, said that the council is committed to having clean, safe, and welcoming public spaces across Casey, where graffiti has no place.

“Council has long upheld a zero-tolerance stance on graffiti to maintain a clean and welcoming environment,” he said.

“Yet, the ongoing presence of graffiti on visible state-owned infrastructure continues to frustrate both council and residents.

“Council is calling for immediate action to remove this graffiti and urges the state government to reconsider its current policy.

“We are willing to manage graffiti removal on the state’s behalf, provided appropriate funding is made available.”

Earlier last month, in August, Cr Scott Dowling, Cr Kim Ross and Cr Anthony Walter spoke to residents just below the Berwick Station overpass on Clyde Road, where white and green markings have long been painted over the track barriers’ original designs.

Cr Dowling said then that the graffiti is “offensive to everyone”, and they needed to “stamp it out now”.

First voicing his concerns to Metro Trains Melbourne (MTM) and Public Transport Victoria (PTV), considering that the overpass and barriers are under the State Government authority, Dowling received a response that PTV is not required to remove graffiti from buildings, structures and fences, unless it is deemed to be offensive.

“I think there is something we [the council] can do about it, because this is going to get out of hand,” Dowling told Star News then.

“The council offered to do something about it, but we were told no, and several residents have also written letters and have gotten the response that they can’t do anything about it.”

Since launching its Graffiti Management Program in 2002, Casey has led the way in tackling graffiti vandalism across Victoria.

The program itself is one of the largest and most comprehensive in the state, attending to more than 7500 calls and removing over 50,000 square metres of graffiti annually from all council assets and eligible private properties at no cost to owners.

For Cr Walter, having listened to the residents’ concerns in August, he believes the communities in Casey deserve better.

“Graffiti on state government-controlled properties, particularly along Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road, Clyde Road and Camms Road, continues to undermine council’s efforts,” he said.

“We’ve done all the work locally, but we need state support; it’s time for the state government to step up and help us keep Casey clean again.”

Koomen reflected that for years, the local communities have voiced their concerns about unsightly graffiti on sound barriers and other state-owned infrastructure, including railway stations.

A recent media release by the state government in 2023 detailed that they will be delivering an extra $5.5 million for cleaning up the state’s road network.

Despite that, Cr Walter has encouraged all residents to contact their local MPs to express their dissatisfaction and support for expanded graffiti removal projects.