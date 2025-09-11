Doveton kids pool back on the agenda

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A revived kids’ shallow pool and waterslide are back on the agenda for the Doveton Pool revamp, following a recent public petition.

It is among four options for stage-2 of the project that are being presented at a Casey Council meeting on Tuesday 16 September.

Under stage 1, the 50-metre outdoor pool is being rebuilt with reduced depths, and the former kids pool and waterslide was planned for demolition.

However after a recent 2138-strong online petition from Doveton Eumemmerring Township Association, the council have reintroduced a kids pool and waterslide as a possibility.

DETA chair Josh Oostwoud said their inclusion would make the facility “more viable for families” and worth the extra $2.9 million cost.

“It will encourage more people to learn to swim and encourage more families with young kids to use the pool.

“I’m really pleased the council will consider this, and that they’re looking out for the interests of families in Doveton.”

However, out of the four stage-2 options, council officers have recommended a district-level parkland without a kids pool or waterslide.

The district level park includes 0.67 hectares of open space, nature and water play, active recreation infrastructure, picnic and social areas and public toilets.

At a cost of $2.6 million, this option was fully funded and received “strong community support”, a council report stated.

With this option, the three-stage project’s cost would total $16.2 million.

The other stage-2 options are a local-level park with a water splash area; an expanded water play area, and recommissioning a kids pool and waterslide.

According to the council report, the option of reviving one of the kids pools and waterslide was not fully funded and would push out the total cost to $19.1 million.

It would also reduce the proposed parkland and playground features, and may be non-compliant with the project’s $7.5 million federal funding agreement, the report stated.

The additional operational, management, and maintenance costs of a kids pool and waterslide were yet to be assessed.

Mr Oostwoud said it was “a bit frustrating” if the option was out of step with the $7.5 million federal funding agreement.

“The kids pool and slide were clearly on the public agenda. It shouldn’t have got to that point.”

According to Casey’s public consultation results, about 17 per cent of the 280 respondents raised concerns about removing the toddler pool and slide.

This was despite the council survey not raising a toddler pool and slide as an option.