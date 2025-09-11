Man caught driving blind behind bonnet

A driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from police for more than 8km with his bonnet uplifted and blocking his windscreen in Cranbourne West on the early morning of Wednesday 10 September.

Cranbourne uniform members were on patrol when they came across a vehicle with a badly damaged front-end driving through Cranbourne West at about 12.20am.

They did a U-turn to try and intercept the driver, who refused to pull over.

The police Air Wing began tracking the vehicle from overhead, guiding members on the ground to the vehicle’s whereabouts.

The 27-year-old driver pulled over and ran from the car near McCormacks Road in Carrum Downs.

In his haste, the fleeing man rolled his ankle, and the police were easily able to catch up with him.

He was provided with medical treatment and taken into custody.

Police charged the Carrum Downs man with failing to stop at police direction, unlicensed driving, driving unregistered motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possessing meth, GHB and cannabis and committing an indictable offence while on bail.