Dandenong woman charged over alleged underwear stash

A Dandenong woman has been charged with trafficking after being allegedly caught hiding heroin and methamphetamine in her underwear.

Public Order Response Team officers noticed a black Holden Viva with a smashed window parked on St Kilda Road in St Kilda about 7.30pm on 7 September.

A man in the passenger’s seat tried to flee and was searched by police.

A woman got out of the drivers seat and attempted to hide a bag under the vehicle, police say.

Police seized the bag allegedly containing large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, an imitation gun, a knife, prescription medication and various drug paraphernalia.

The woman was taken to St Kilda Police Station where a full search was conducted.

Officers located 12.4g of heroin and $300 in cash hidden in the woman’s underwear while two bags of methamphetamine were found in her bra, police say.

In total police allegedly seized 51.6g of methamphetamine and 27.48g of heroin.

The 23-year-old Dandenong woman was subsequently charged with trafficking and possessing heroin, methamphetamine and drug of dependence as well as possessing an imitation firearm, possessing a controlled weapon and dealing with proceeds of crime.

She was bailed to face Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.

The man was released pending further enquiries.