Head-on fatal crash in Lysterfield

A driver has been killed in a head-on collision in Lysterfield.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the two-vehicle crash on Lysterfield Road, north of Wellington Road, about 11pm.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services to revive the female driver of one vehicle, she was declared deceased at the scene, police say.

A male passenger from the second vehicle was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the same vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated, police say.

Any footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au