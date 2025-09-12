More sports keep kids out of court

by Sahar Foladi

In the wake of two children tragically killed in Melbourne recently, basketball club Red Roo Sports in Dandenong is calling for more funding and support to get more young kids off the streets and into sports.

Red Roo and its owner James Kerr posted their condolences to the families of the 12-year-old Chol Achiek and his 15-year-old friend, Dau Akueng, who were allegedly hunted and killed by a group of youths as they walked home after a basketball game.

“In our own program we see kids as young as 12 chasing their dreams through basketball full of hope, energy, and a love for the game,” Red Roo stated.

“To lose lives so young is a tragedy that shakes us to our core.

“Every child deserves to play the sport they love, to grow, to dream and to return home safely to their families.”

As an organisation, Red Roo nurtures young Sudanese boys onto the path of sports, discipline, accountability and education, moving them away from negative influences and anti-social behaviours.

Mr Kerr says they will support their own young basketballers as the community continues mourning.

“I’m telling the kids this is bad on a level that none of us ever experienced. It should’ve never happened, but it did.

“What we do about it is going to be on us but the one thing we don’t need to do is be scared or fearful. We shouldn’t be that way.

“Whatever the reasons that this happened, we must address it to the best of our ability and try not to let it happen again. But these eight heinous offenders must be caught and brought to justice and if that doesn’t happen, that’s on us.”

The privately-owned not-for-profit has independently sent almost 50 of its young local basketballers to the US on full one- and two-year academic scholarships worth up to $AUD 80,000 a year.

Some players have even managed a four your college degree.

One of its main focuses is the emphasis on education, ensuring young people who are interested in sports carry on their education alongside it.

He says the community needs to step-up and organisations such as Red Roo, who have been making tremendous impacts for the past 10 years, need to be supported on all levels.

Housed at Hoops 24/7 on Princes Highway, Red Roo needs a bigger and better home, he says.

As previously reported by Star Journal, Mr Kerr had been eyeing the Gloria Pyke Netball Complex and Springers Leisure Centre as potential sites.

“We could do so much more. I’m looking to build a dedicated facility to help because you take that facility and pass it down in the community.

“It becomes a community centre with conditions. If you’re going to come in here, train and be part of it than you’re going to be accountable and responsible to the community.

“Somebody needs to dig and I will dig.”

Mr Kerr has been in discussions with Greater Dandenong Council on the topic and is set to attend an upcoming council meeting to raise questions and concerns as they are six months away from their lease’s expiry at Hoops 24/7.

He says he has previously met with the Sports Minister Martin Pakula who advised that all basketball funding is “to go through Basketball Victoria.”

Red Roo Sports is a rare privately owned facility model that provides an alternative pathway for an up and coming student athletes.

“We’re a model that competes with them and that’s the biggest reason there are a lot of people that don’t want us to survive in the marketplace.

“Everybody that works in local sports, state level and federal level is pretty much funded by the government.

“Ten years in the game, and (we’ve had) no support, what does that tell you?”

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti commends the club for their 10-year track record however, he says because the club is privately owned, “it’s nearly impossible for council to support them.”

“I know they are a private company, not a local not-for-profit club – that makes it tricky with the council.

“What they do as an organisation is fantastic. How they can be further supported to grow within our community needs to be discussed.”

He urges them to apply for grants, even then “it’s always harder for them to get it” as council grants prioritise local not-for-profit clubs over the private clubs.

Council’s community strengthening acting executive director, Marcus Forster has confirmed that in the seven years prior, Red Roos had not applied for community grant from Council but have done so this year.

“Councils’ indoor sport and recreational facilities are managed through existing lease arrangements with South East Leisure (Springers, Dandenong Stadium, Dandenong Oasis and Noble Park Aquatic Centre) and Dandenong Districts Netball Association (Gloria Pyke Netball Complex.)

“As with other clubs and organisations seeking indoor court space, we continue to encourage Red Roos to engage with South East Leisure and DDNA to enquire about court availability and hire.”