‘Underfunded’ bus boost call

A Dandenong-based group is calling for a major boost to bus services, which it says are underfunded compared to other Australian states.

FixDandyBuses seized on an internal transport department paper that showed Victoria spent $112 per capita on urban bus services, far less than South Australia ($152), NSW ($171), Queensland ($200) and WA ($263).

The recently-tabled 2022 National Bus Investment Benchmarking discussion paper also showed barely more was spent in Melbourne overall than smaller capitals Brisbane and Perth.

FDB spokesperson Peter Parker said improvements should focus on metro bus routes with high patronage potential or high social needs.

“Investment in better bus services changes lives and saves people money,” Mr Parker said.

“It is time the Victorian government came on board by boosting investment in metropolitan bus services to per-capita levels seen in other Australian capitals.”

Recently, the route 800 from Dandenong to Chadstone shopping centre was upgraded to seven days, with 51 services added on Sundays and 37 on Saturdays.

Mr Parker called for similar upgrades to Greater Dandenong’s other routes 802, 804, 814, 844, 857 and 885.

This would match Melton and Werribee, which have seven-day services across all bus routes.

A Victorian Government spokesperson says it will continue to improve public transport services across the state, such as the route 800 expansion.

“We have consistently increased the bus operating budget, investing more than $892 million in new and upgraded bus services which has seen nearly 23,000 additional bus services added to our network.”