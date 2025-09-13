Carrying a flame in the darkness

by Deacon Peter Wang, Catholic faith

In this Jubilee Year, Pope Francis reminds us that we are called to be “Pilgrims of Hope.”

This is not just a theme, but an invitation to walk together in faith, in trust, and in love.

But every pilgrim needs a light for the journey.

That is where the candle speaks so powerfully.

Think about it: have you ever noticed how one small candle changes everything in the dark?

It gives direction. It brings warmth. It gives courage.

The flame may flicker in the wind, but it never loses its power.

That is what hope is like.

Each of us carries such a flame.

It comes from our own faith, our own tradition, and our own story.

Some candles are tall, some are small. Some are plain, others beautifully decorated.

But every candle is unique, and every flame is valuable.

On our own, our light may seem small.

But when we bring our candles together, something extraordinary happens.

The light grows brighter, the path becomes clearer, and our hearts are warmed.

This is the essence of pilgrimage, and it is the essence of community.

Hope is not meant to be locked away.

It multiplies when shared.

Just as one flame lights another without losing its fire, so too hope spreads through kindness, encouragement, and compassion.

That is why we light the “Many Faiths, One People” candle which is a symbol of what we are building together.

And when each of us holds a candle and the whole room glows, we see with our own eyes that unity is about sharing the light.

On this Pilgrimage of Hope, let us carry our candles without fear.

Let us share them freely, knowing that when one flame lights another, both shine all the more.

And may our journey together—many faiths, one people, one human family—be a sign to the world that hope is alive, and that the light of God’s love will never be overcome by darkness.

