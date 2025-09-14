Man charged after fatal Lysterfield crash

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man following a fatal collision in Lysterfield.

A Toyota Hilux utility and a Hyundai i30 crashed head-on on Lysterfield Road about 11pm on Thursday, 11 September.

CPR was performed on the driver of the Hyundai, a 26-year-old Croydon woman, but she died at the scene.

A 47-year-old Ferntree Gully male passenger from the Hilux was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains in hospital.

The 22-year-old driver of the Hilux sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.

The Malvern man has since been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.