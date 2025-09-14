Narre Warren man and Cranbourne man charged with murder

A 25-year-old Narre Warren man and a 26-year-old Cranbourne man have been arrested and charged with murder following a shooting in Derrimut this month that resulted in the victim’s death.

Emergency services were notified after a 20-year-old Tarneit man was conveyed to a St Albans hospital shortly after 2:35am on 4 September.

He passed away not long after as a result of his injuries.

The two suspects were arrested following a pursuit in Pakenham on 7 September, where they were interviewed by police in relation to several incidents.

This included a fatal shooting in Ivanhoe on 2 September, a stabbing in Wyndham Vale on 4 September, and an attempted carjacking in South Yarra on 4 September, as well as the Derrimut shooting.

In addition to the two men being charged with murder by detectives from the Homicide Squad, the Cranbourne man was also charged with attempted murder in relation to the stabbing in Wyndham Vale.

The pair have previously been charged in relation to the Ivanhoe death.

Both men are already in custody and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in relation to these matters at a later day, which is yet to be determined.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au