Safe space for Casey youth

By Violet Li

On Friday nights in Lyndhurst, when many young people might otherwise be left to wander the streets or scroll endlessly at home, a group gathers at the Marriott Waters Family and Community Centre.

The laughter of board games, the energy of friendly competition, and the comfort of shared meals fill the space. This is The Commissioned Project, a youth mentoring program led by chaplain Johnny Jordan and his team, including youth mentor Rejoyce Elia.

The project was born out of a gap Johnny saw in his own backyard.

As a high school chaplain in Frankston, he was aware of the support networks available there, but in the City of Casey, he found very little.

“We’ve got so many things that are happening in our community, but we don’t have a lot of spaces and resources to support our young people. A space that’s nonthreatening, a space that’s safe,” Johnny said.

“We don’t have those spaces. We got the public stuff. We got the parks. We’ve got the library. We don’t have anything that’s intentionally set up by our community leaders to target young people in a good way, especially after hours.

“I think this is where the issue is.”

That’s how The Commissioned Project came into being.

The program runs during school terms from 7pm to 9.30 pm, offering a safe and inclusive space for young adults.

Activities are deliberately varied: card games, sports, tech-friendly spaces, and open conversations. The real focus is on connection.

“Literally, we started off by saying, How’s everyone doing? What’s been going on in your weeks? What wins have you had? What are you going through?” Johnny said.

“Literally just chat like, we’re checking with them.”

For Rejoyce, joining the project was personal.

“I remember what it was like coming out of high school and just being confused by the adulting world and going into the university,” she said.

“I know for me, it’s a thing of if I can create a space where everyone transitioning into being a young adult can find their space and feel comfortable too.

“Then if I can be a part of that, then that’s easy.

“It’s about giving them a mindset of even your smallest wins are worth celebrating. Your losses are worth talking about so that you can prevent them from happening again.”

The project extends beyond Friday nights.

The Commissioned Project runs a YouTube channel showcasing positive stories from local youth and businesses, countering the negative headlines often associated with young people.

Still, Johnny is frank about the challenges. Attendance numbers are modest—around 30 at combined events.

Many young people remain isolated at home, a trend exacerbated by Covid.

“There’s youth crime, all of these things that are happening,” Johnny admitted.

“But there’s also a glimmer of hope there. And we try to highlight that hope.

“It’s like teaching. There’s no immediate reward. It’s long-term.

“It’ll be like a decade down the road. We will get the reward.”

To know more about The Commissioned Project, visit its YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC47yTjxVvk6-4dJdK1MQkXw

To join the project, you can email: info@thecommissionedproject.com.au