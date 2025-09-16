A performance celebrating children

Dandenong’s Fusion Theatre has come up with a performance for children benefitting those with disabilities and neurodiversity.

The performance, ‘Let’s Go Exploring,’ is one of its kind in Fusion’s over 25 years of creating original theatre for locals.

The interactive, multi-sensory bush camping adventure inside the theatre will allow participants to also take part as junior park rangers while exploring sensory play, music, creative movement and puppetry.

Artistic Director Jo Raphael says its the perfect opportunity for families, carers and children to enjoy.

“Our aim is that the performance will spark imagination and joy, as children experience a camping adventure in the great outdoors, all through the magic of theatre, and all in under an hour.”

Co-director Liliana Dalton says they wanted to provide accessible opportunities for neurodiverse children in a relaxed environment.

“We are passionate about building an exciting world that participants can have agency to explore on their own terms and creating an imaginative experience that families can be part of together.”

As part of Children’s Festival (20 September to 11 October) the 45-minute immersive performance is designed for neurodiverse children aged 5 and above, their families and carers.

The project developed last year with workshops with children with disability to tease out ideas and trial performances for young audiences at the Walker St Gallery and Arts Centre.

This year Fusion have further developed the performance which has been proudly supported by the City of Greater Dandenong through their Strategic Project Grants.

Sensory theatre is highly interactive and participant led and engages multiple senses throughout. There are lots of elements including things to touch, smell, look at and listen to.

It focuses on creating an imaginative world that audiences actively explore in their own way and has less of a focus on words and narrative than traditional theatre.

Sensory theatre encourages imaginative play, connection and communication in an inclusive environment.

Audiences for each performance are kept very small, to help ensure the performances are accessible and lots of fun.