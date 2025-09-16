Dandenong Police urges information on missing teen Lola.

The 14-year-old was last seen on Lightwood Rd, Noble Park around 11.50pm on September 10.

Lola is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’2 tall, slim build, with black and red hair, brown eyes and facial piercings.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey trackpants and had a black bag with a back jumper tied to it.

Police have concerns for Lola’s welfare due to her age.

Anyone who sights Lola is urged to contact Dandenong Police Station on (03) 9767 7444.