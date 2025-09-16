Narre Warren South man caught travelling at 225km/h

A Narre Warren South motorcyclist has had his bike impounded after being caught travelling at the alleged speed of 225km/h.

The 22-year-old rider was caught travelling more than double the speed limit in Glen Waverley early this morning, on Monday, 15 September.

Nunawading Highway Patrol members were conducting laser speed checks on the Monash Freeway when they heard the bike approaching just after 3am.

The rider could not provide police with a reason as to why he was travelling at such speeds, with police adding that he was wearing only a tracksuit with no protective gear.

The man’s motorcycle was impounded at a cost of $1120.50 and he is expected to be charged on summons with driving at dangerous speeds.