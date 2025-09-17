Councillors back Doveton kids pool

By Ethan Benedicto and Cam Lucadou-Wells

Casey councillors have endorsed a $5.5 million kids shallow pool and waterslide at Doveton Pool in the Park, siding with residents’ calls and overriding council officers.

An alternative motion, moved by Cr Lynette Pereira and seconded by Cr Dave Perry on 16 September, overturned a council officer recommendation for a $2.6 million district-level parkland and playground without a kids pool and waterslide.

Ultimately, the amended motion passed, with support from Cr Shane Taylor, Cr Carolyn Eaves, Cr Jennifer Dizon, Cr Gary Rowe and Cr Anthony Walter.

Cr Michelle Crowther, Cr Kim Ross, and Cr Scott Dowling opposed the motion, with Cr Crowther questioning if it was the “best use of ratepayers’ funds”. .

Doveton Eumemmerring Township Association (DETA) chair, Joshua Oostwood, whose group had submitted the 2138-strong petition in support, said that people power, and a bit of “pester-power” have prevailed.

“It’s really exciting, a really positive outcome, I think it will make it more attractive for families in the region,” he said.

“I believe it will increase attendance; you want it to be a worthwhile return on investment.”

Oostwood reflected on a fierce public campaign to ‘Save Doveton Pool’ that led Casey to abandon its 2021 plans that looked to replace the aquatic facility.

With the backing of local MPs, DETA rallied support from businesses, schools and sports groups over several years,.

“We are just volunteers who love our community,” he said.

“It shows large numbers of people can sway decisions.”

The officers’ recommendation aligned with the initial Doveton Pool Masterplan, and, if it had passed, would have seen a 0.67-hectare district-level park with a playground and waterplay facilities.

This first option was fully funded through a combination of Federal Government investment through the Thriving Suburbs Program with $7.5 million and the council’s Capital Works Program, totalling $16.2 million.

The agreed-upon motion backed a $5.5 million proposal for the kids’ pool and slide, totalling instead at $19.1 million; this includes a refurbished 50-metre outdoor pool and presents a funding deficit of $2.9 million.

Nevertheless, Cr Pereira, on Cr Crowther’s remarks, said that the reintroduction of the former program pool and slide would be a boon, and that it would be a “real asset for Doveton”.

“(Residents) asked us to make this not just a place for toddlers to splash, but a facility where children and families of all ages and backgrounds can come together. ”

Cr Pereira said that the district-level playground was not in Doveton residents’ interest.

“They don’t want a large playground dropped in the middle of a residential area, that would bring traffic, noise, and unintended consequences that do not suit this particular location.”

The additional $2.9 million funding was “deliverable and responsible”, adding that it is relatively “low-scale” in comparison to other infrastructural sites that Casey had funded in the past.

However, Cr Crowther was not convinced, emphasising that the pool itself is open for less than 100 days in a year.

TIn 2025-25, there were 5115 public attendees, with an average daily visitation number of 71 people, and it was open for 72 days in the year.

Cr Crowther asked if “an outdoor pool that’s only open for such a limited amount of days meets the swimming needs of this community?”

“If we were truly motivated to support the children of Doveton to learn how to swim, perhaps we should be considering an indoor option that could actually be used all year round.

“My opposition to this motion also comes from the process that’s been followed on this issue and the precedent we are setting for our decision-making,” she said.

She added that the community consultation that was conducted focused on the playground and not the additional investment, asking if the residents who emailed the petition “understand that it’s going to be an outdoor pool that’s going to be locked up 80 per cent of the year”.

“It’s actually going to reduce the playground that is available every day of the year and can serve more children?

“You know, $2.9 million is 10, $290,000 projects that could be done all over Casey.”

Cr Ross said she could not support making decisions “based on past needs”.

“The latest information shows that the Doveton-Eumemmerring area lacks a district-level playground, especially taking future population growth into account.

“Future needs also include providing shade and cooling down spaces for the broader community, not just those who can afford to pay every day to go into a pool.

“The pool only provides for a small percentage of the population; we’ve already had the numbers even when the kids’ pool was open, and we still didn’t reach 200 visitors in a day,” she said.

Mayor Stefan Koomen vacated the seat due to a conflict of interest, considering his strong voice of support as DETA’s former chair and during his period as mayor.

“I am pleased that my fellow Councillors engaged in a healthy debate about the long-term benefits of investing in the pool,” he said after the decision.

“The need to retain a kids’ pool and slide has been a community led campaign over many years. When we rebuild such a significant asset, it’s important that we get it right for the community, and this extra investment will ensure children and families will enjoy this improved facility for years to come.”