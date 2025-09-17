Pair charged with alleged $114m cocaine commute

Two South East men were charged with cocaine trafficking after being allegedly intercepted in a car being driven back from the border with New South Wales.

Police stopped and searched the vehicle on Hume Highway in Kalkallo about 6.20am on Tuesday 16 September.

They allegedly seized 40 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $14 million, from inside the vehicle.

Major Drug Squad detectives charged a 19-year-old from Noble Park and a 20-year-old from Hampton Park with trafficking a large commercial quantity of cocaine and possessing a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

They were remanded overnight to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 17 September.

Police allege the vehicle was used to transport illicit drugs interstate on behalf of a wider syndicate.

Detective Inspector Jamie Walker of Major Drug Squad said “there is no doubt that this syndicate will take a massive monetary hit as a result of this outcome”.

“Through large-scale drug seizures – like the one highlighted this week – we prevent the profits from these drugs from being invested back into the criminal activities of those involved.

“Illicit drugs are destructive to so many individuals and the communities around them. They have immense human and economic costs – domestic violence, property crime, gun crime, financial crime and violence follow the use, manufacture and supply of illicit drugs.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au