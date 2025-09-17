Striving for dementia-friendly Casey

A Together for Dementia event at Cranbourne West Community Hub was a small-step towards building a more dementia-friendly Casey, say organisers.

The aim of the Casey Council-staged event was to create a supportive and calm environment for people with dementia, their families and carers, and to build connection.

Timed for Dementia Action Week, the event on 16 September featured interactive activities that can be done at home, such as chair yoga and art therapy.

There were also conversations with stallholders, access to supports such as a national helpline, and resources such as sensory blankets, memory books and puzzles.

“The week) reminds us of the importance of raising awareness, breaking down stigma, and ensuring that people living with dementia — and those who love and care for them — feel supported, included and valued,” a Casey spokesperson said.

“Events like this are important because they create a safe and supportive environment for connection — community and compassion are powerful tools for wellbeing.”

Dementia rates are rapidly on the rise across Australia, with numbers expected to nearly double to about 812,500 by 2054.

Casey currently has the fourth highest prevalence in Australia – with more than 3687 residents with dementia. It is also fuelled by a growing population of over-55s.

The event was organised by Casey’s Ageing Well Team.

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen and councillors Kim Ross, Michelle Crowther and Carolyn Eaves attended.