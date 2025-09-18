Danh decries “extremist Nazi hate’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Greater Dandenong councillor is set to table a motion to condemn “extremist Nazi demonstrations” at next week’s council meeting.

Cr Phillip Danh’s proposed motion responds to events at March for Australia anti-immigration rallies in Melbourne and other cities on 31 August.

“Extremist groups staged coordinated displays of hate and division across several Australian cities which also included the use of Nazi symbolism and rhetoric (on that day,” Cr Danh’s motion states.

In noting Greater Dandenong as Australia’s most multicultural community, Cr Danh calls for the council to condemn “in the strongest terms” the “extremist Nazi demonstrations and public displays of hate” on 31 August.

“We must always stand united against hate because we are stronger together,” Cr Danh told Star Journal.

“People from all over the world have come here seeking the opportunity to build a new life, contribute to our city and enrich our shared values of freedom and democracy.

“This is a community proud of its identity as Australians and its heritage which spans across 150 different countries and cultures.”

Cr Danh’s motion also condemns the violent alleged attack on occupants at the First Nations’ site Camp Sovereignty on King’s Domain on the same day of the protests.

Ten men have been reportedly charged.

The motion also calls for Greater Dandenong to reject attempts to “divide our community”, and to acknowledge the fear and distress caused by racism or xenophobia.

The council will also be called to stand in “solidarity” and to “celebrate” its diverse community comprising more than 150 nationalities and 200 languages and dialects.

March for Australia was widely promoted across the nation’s capital cities, with slogans such as ‘Stop Mass Immigration Now’, ‘it’s time to take our country back’, ‘no foreign flags’ and ‘it’s time to put Australia first’.

Protestors were requested to bring Blue Ensign, Red Ensign or Eureka flags.

Among their ranks were black-shirted neo-Nazis, one of whom addressed the crowd on State Parliament steps.

According to Victoria Police, about 5000 people attended the convergence of several rallies, including March for Australia and pro-Palestinian protests.

Two police officers were injured by thrown bottles.

At least six protestors were arrested, facing charges of assaulting police, behaving in a riotous manner, attempted robbery, assault, and resisting police.