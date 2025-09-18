Four charged over alleged arson

Four South East men have been charged over an alleged arson attack in Moorabbin on 17 September.

Police say the group set fire to a vacant building on Nepean Highway about 12.40am, causing moderate damage.

Officers observed an allegedly stolen Subaru Forester fleeing the scene shortly after the arson.

Air Wing tracked the Subaru to Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Clyde North where stop sticks were successfully deployed about 1.20am.

A 22-year-old Carrum Downs man, a 20-year-old Noble Park man, a 21-year-old Noble Park man, and an 18-year-old Frankston man were arrested nearby.

The four men have been charged with criminal damage by fire, going equipped to steal, theft of motor vehicle, driving in a manner dangerous and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

The Subaru vehicle was stolen from an aggravated burglary in Templestowe on 3 September, police say.

The four men were remanded in custody to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court that day.