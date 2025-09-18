Pair charged with CBD shooting murder

Two South East men have been charged with murder over an alleged fatal shooting in Melbourne’s CBD.

With assistance from the Special Operations Group, four men were arrested in South Melbourne shortly about 3.20pm on Wednesday, 17 September.

Homicide Squad detectives interviewed and charged a 23-year-old Doveton man and a 22-year-old Clyde North man with murder.

The pair will face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.

A 23-year-old Keysborough man and a 22-year-old Pakenham man were arrested and released without charge pending further enquiries.

The arrests follow an incident in the Melbourne CBD about 3.40am on 7 September where a 26-year-old Seabrook man was shot.

He was conveyed to hospital with upper body injuries but died shortly after.

Police will allege the incident was targeted and that the parties involved were known to each other.